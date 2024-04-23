Kathleen Healy née Mulvihill, Whitegate, Keel, Castlemaine. Kathleen passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Patrick, daughters Breda & Kathleen, son Michael,daughter-in-law Helen, her dearly loved grandchildren Matthew, Kitty, Ruby, Queenie, Paddy & Elvis & her great-grandchild Isaac, sisters Philomena, Hannah, Margaret & Noreen, brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing Thursday evening (April 25th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine from 5.30pm - 7.30pm. Funeral arriving Friday morning (April 26th) to St. Gobnait's Church, Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine
Kathleen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
Advertisement
HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE
Recommended
One change for Kerry in latest round of Garda appointmentsApr 24, 2024 08:22
Appeal against bail refusal for Kerry man charged over meth seizure to be heard next monthApr 24, 2024 08:19
European candidate for Ireland South calls for tax-free Ukrainian refugee rental scheme to be scrapedApr 23, 2024 17:41
Deputy Michael McNamara announces European election candidacy for Ireland SouthApr 23, 2024 17:36
3 Irish boxers guaranteed at least bronze at EurosApr 23, 2024 18:05