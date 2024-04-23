Kathleen Healy née Mulvihill, Whitegate, Keel, Castlemaine. Kathleen passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Patrick, daughters Breda & Kathleen, son Michael,daughter-in-law Helen, her dearly loved grandchildren Matthew, Kitty, Ruby, Queenie, Paddy & Elvis & her great-grandchild Isaac, sisters Philomena, Hannah, Margaret & Noreen, brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Thursday evening (April 25th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine from 5.30pm - 7.30pm. Funeral arriving Friday morning (April 26th) to St. Gobnait's Church, Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

​​Kathleen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Advertisement