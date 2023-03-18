Kathleen Fitzgerald née Brandon, Glin, Co. Limerick, formerly of Kilmorna, Listowel. (retired National School Teacher): passed away on March 16th 2023, (peacefully) in her 97th year, at her daughter’s home in Dublin with her family at her side, Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Pat, loving mother of Kristine, Kieran and Louise. Sadly missed by her children, sons-in-law John and Laurence, daughter-in-law Eivlín, grandsons Patrick, Jack, Hugh and Brandon, brother Seán, sister Delia, extended family and friends.
Reposing Sunday (March 19th) in Quinn's Funeral Home, Glasthule, (A96EW88) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Reposing Monday (March 20th)in Healy’s Funeral Home, Glin, Co. Limerick (V94C3C6) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday (March 21st) in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, Co. Limerick at 12noon which can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/glin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Recommended
One winner of last night's Lotto jackpot of over €3.9 millionMar 19, 2023 11:03
Kerry Councillor calls on local authority to be fair on AirbnbsMar 19, 2023 17:03
Kerry Have More Room For ImprovementMar 19, 2023 14:03
Eight social houses in Kenmare MD vacant for over two yearsMar 19, 2023 13:03
Coastguard called to rescue man after 40 foot fallMar 18, 2023 18:03