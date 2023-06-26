Kathleen Doyle née Conway of Castleinch, Bridge Road, Listowel and formerly Killorglin, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on 26th June 2023, beloved wife of the late Tom and dearest mother of Mary, Norma and Tom. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her grandchildren Karen, Louise, Victoria, Laura, Freddie, Tilly & Emilia, great-grandchildren Mia, Megan, Liam & Freya, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Sabine, her twin sister Mai, brother Micheál, sister-in-law Susan, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends especially Anne Kelly and John Murphy.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday (28th June) from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Thursday at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.