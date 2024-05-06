Advertisement

May 6, 2024
Kathleen Brosnan nee Hannon,  Gortnaskeha, Ballybunion and formerly Newtownshandrum, Co Cork

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion, Monday May 6th from 5.00-8.00pm. Kathleen s Funeral Cortege will leave her home on Tuesday May 7th at 10.30am to arrive at St. John s Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass at 11.00am live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery

Family Information: Kathleen Brosnan nee Hannon, Gortnaskeha, Ballybunion and formerly Newtownshandrum, Co. Cork

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh.

Kathleen will be sadly missed by her devoted family, husband, Stevie, daughters, Rita, Breda, Sandra and Kay, sons, Billy and Kieran, daughters-in-law, Martina and Mary, son-in-law, Batsy, Breda s partner, Paul, Kay s partner, Eddie, Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, Relatives and Friends

Rest in Peace

