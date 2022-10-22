Advertisement

Oct 24, 2022 12:10 By receptionradiokerry
Julianne Moloney née O'Keeffe, Bridge Road, Listowel and late of Lacca, Duagh.

Peacefully, on October 23rd, 2022, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Julianne will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Vincent, daughters Mary and Nora, sons Michael, Tom, Vinny and Gerard, grandchildren Aoife, Ben, Clodagh, Shane, Abbie, Emily, Niamh, Ciara, Aisling, Zach and Kian, great-grandchildren, sister Marie , daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening from 4.30 p.m to 7 p.m, followed by removal to her residence. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Julianne being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.parkinsons.ie or to www.kerryhospice.com.

House private, please.

