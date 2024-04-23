Advertisement

Julianne Buckley (nee O'Riordan)

Apr 23, 2024
Julianne Buckley (nee O'Riordan)

Julianne Buckley (nee O'Riordan), Gortdarrig, Headford and formerly of Ballyvourney, Co. Cork. On April 22nd 2024, peacefully, surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility, Kilcummin. Beloved wife of Seamus and dearest mother of Kathleen, James, Nora, Donie, Brendan and Julie. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Aaron, Cathal, Dawn, Danielle, Shay, Emma, Jason, Emer, Fionn and Aodhán, daughter in law Joan, sons in law Donie, Mike and Eoin, brother Tim, sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, Wednesday, 24th April, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm followed by Removal to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Shrone. Requiem Mass, Thursday, 25th April, at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Julianne's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on the mobile tab on the following link st-josephs-church-rathmore - MCN (mcnmedia.tv).

