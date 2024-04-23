Julianne Buckley (nee O'Riordan), Gortdarrig, Headford and formerly of Ballyvourney, Co. Cork. On April 22nd 2024, peacefully, surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility, Kilcummin. Beloved wife of Seamus and dearest mother of Kathleen, James, Nora, Donie, Brendan and Julie. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Aaron, Cathal, Dawn, Danielle, Shay, Emma, Jason, Emer, Fionn and Aodhán, daughter in law Joan, sons in law Donie, Mike and Eoin, brother Tim, sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, Wednesday, 24th April, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm followed by Removal to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Shrone. Requiem Mass, Thursday, 25th April, at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Julianne's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on the mobile tab on the following link st-josephs-church-rathmore - MCN (mcnmedia.tv).
Recommended
€2.5 million for rural roads and laneways in KerryApr 23, 2024 13:42
Mid-Kerry voluntary group aims to plant 100,000 trees by 2030Apr 23, 2024 13:40
Kerry GRA rep calls for mandatory sentencing for assaults on GardaíApr 23, 2024 13:41
HSE's COVID-19 spring booster vaccination now available in KerryApr 23, 2024 13:36
Kerry animal charity receive portion €200,000 grant from Maxi ZooApr 23, 2024 13:16