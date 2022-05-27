Julia Scanlon nee O’Sullivan of Kilkerry, Ballymacelligott, Tralee and formerly Brandonwell, Ardfert.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (29th May) from 5.30 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Monday at 12.15 pm where the Requiem Mass for Julia will be celebrated at 12.30 . Interment afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or Recovery Haven (www.kerryhospice.com www.recoveryhavenkerry.com ) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information; Beloved wife of the late Willie, dear mother of John, Michael & Marie (Acres) and sister of Willie, Kathleen and the late Mary, Hannah, Dora, Timmy, Jane & James.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Ella, Maggie, Sinéad, Diarmuid, Jack & Emily, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Annette, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.