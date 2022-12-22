Joseph Roche, Knockafreghane, Brosna. Peacefully on December 22nd 2022 surrounded by his loving family after an illness bravely borne with dignity in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved son of the late Maurice and Elsie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, his daughter Elma, his son Maurice, aunt Josie, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Mary, cousins, neighbours and many friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at O'Donnell's Funeral Home, The Square, Brosna on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in St. Carthage's Church, Brosna followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Brosna. The Mass will be livestreamed on the St.Carthage,s Church Facebook Page.
No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney''s Undertakers, Castleisland.
House Private Please
