Joseph O’Connor, Cockhill, Tarbert,

Reposing at St. Mary's Funeral Home, Tarbert on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. A walk through system will be in place at the funeral home. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on this Holy Thursday (April 14th) at 10:45am for Liturgical Service and Prayers of Commendation at 11am. Interment to follow at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Pallative Care, UHK or care of St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Chapel Street, Tarbert.

In accordance with the current Covid-19 situation and the government guidelines, all observances will be adhered to in the interest of public health and safety, strictly no hand shaking or hugging at any time during the funeral and face coverings must be worn in the funeral home. The family would like to acknowledge and appreciate your understanding of the situation at this difficult time.

Family Information

Joseph O’Connor, Cockhill, Tarbert, Co. Kerry. April 11th 2022, (peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the team, at University Hospital Kerry). Predeceased by his parents Michael Joseph and Sarah, his beloved nieces Maeve and Marguerite and nephew Ruairi.

Deeply regretted by his cherished sisters Marie Harnett (Abbeyfeale), Eileen Geraghty (UK), Kitty Kane (Cork), Anne (Caherdavin) and Goretti Moynihan (Adare), his brothers Pat (Tralee), Anthony (Galway), Mossie (Cork) and David (Derrynane and Dooncaha), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law. Joseph was adored by his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends, and especially his long time carer Bernie.

May Joseph Rest in Peace.