Joseph (Joe) Sheehy, 36 Killarney Road, Castleisland.

Beloved son of the late Joe and Kitty. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, daughters Avril and Derval, son Joseph, brothers Edward and John, sisters Margaret and Catherine, mother-in-law Kathleen, aunt Mary (Washington), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated on Monday at 11am in Cordal Church followed by burial in Tobar na bhFionn Cemetery Cordal.

The funeral cortège will depart his residence on Monday morning at 10.15am and travel along Main Street en route to Cordal Church and depart the church at 12 noon and travel to the cemetery.

