Joseph (Eugene) Murphy of Cluain Ard, Tralee, and formerly Limekiln Green, Dublin, passed on 11th January 2024. Eugene died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and supported by the Palliative Care Team from University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Doreen and loving father of Colm, Anne, David and the late Paul. Very sadly missed by his sister, Bernadine and by his sisters in law Meg, Jackie, Kay and Grainne, brothers in law Edmund and Anthony, stepdaughter Dee and stepsons Brian, Eoin and Michael along with their families. Loving grandfather of Kristine, Stephen, Molly, Robyn, Arian, Luke Cian, Cillian and great-grandfather to Eoghan, Logan, Cayden and Noah. Eugene was a very close uncle to his nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his brothers Noel, Ted and Tom and nephews, Richard and Michael.

Eugene will be waked at his home in Tralee on Monday evening 15th January from 5pm to 9pm, all his family, friends and neighbours are welcome to bid him farewell. Cremation will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin on Tuesday 16th January at 2.30pm to 3.30 pm the service will be live streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

No flowers please but donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry and the Irish Cancer Society,