John Walsh
Gortnamincha, Listowel, Co. Kerry
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home on Thursday (January 19th) from
5.00PM to 6.00PM.
A private cremation will take place for John.
House private please
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry
Brother Christopher, nephew Andrew, niece Michelle, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
