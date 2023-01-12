Advertisement

John Walsh

Jan 13, 2023 16:01 By receptionradiokerry
John Walsh

John Walsh

Gortnamincha, Listowel, Co. Kerry

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home on Thursday (January 19th) from

5.00PM to 6.00PM.

A private cremation will take place for John.

House private please

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry

Advertisement

Brother Christopher, nephew Andrew, niece Michelle, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus