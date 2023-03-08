John "The Captain" Nolan, of Strand View, The Spa, Fenit; died peacefully on 9th March 2023 in University Hospital Kerry, in the loving care of the staff and his family.

Beloved husband of Rita and adored father of Helen, Marita, John, Kieran, Eoghan and Padraig. Proud grandfather to Cillian, Calum, Sorcha, Jack, Rose, Aideen and Aoife in (New York), Ciara, Caoimhín, Múireann, Shane and his wife Ema and great-grandson's Toby and Lucas in Melbourne Australia, sons-in-law Kieran and Maurice, daughters-in-law Karen and Dannielle. John's sister Helen Behan in (London), sisters-in-law Mary Sweeney in (Luton), and Mary O'Shea in (Milltown), nieces, nephews and extended family members, John's wonderful neighbours and wide circle of friends near and far.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday, 12th March 2023, from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral cortège arriving to The Church of The Purification, Churchill, at 12.30 pm on Monday 13th where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 1.00 pm (live streamed https://churchmedia.tv/churchill). Interment afterwards in Réalt Na Mara, Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI-Fenit Branch.