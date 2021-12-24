John Sullivan (Glas) Kilmoylan, Doon, Limerick formerly of U.K. and Lehud, Tuosist, Kenmare Co Kerry.
Requiem Mass will take place St. Patrick’s Church, Doon, Co. Limerick on Monday 27th December at 11.30am.
Burial afterwards in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Doon, Co, Limerick.
John’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at: https://doonparish.ie/webcam/
Family Information:
John passed away peacefully in the tender care of St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen, Limerick, husband of the late Sarah Hartnett, Doon, Limerick.
Sadly missed by his sister Bridie, (Florida, USA) his nephews and nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces., brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours & friends.
May He Rest In Peace
