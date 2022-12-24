John Paul (Johnny) Nolan, Banemore, Listowel, & late of Clahane, Lyreacrompane, Co. Kerry

Unexpectedly, on December 23rd, 2022, at University Hospital, Kerry. Johnny will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret, sons Paul and James, brothers Tom, Maurice, Michael and Sam, sisters Anne, Elizabeth and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane, on Wednesday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Johnny being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane Cemetery. The family request that anyone attending both the Church and Cemetery to refrain from handshaking.

Advertisement

House strictly private please