John Patrick O'Sullivan

Blarney Street, Cork & late of Ohermong, Cahersiveen

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Sunday (14th Nov) from 6pm to 7pm for close friends and family only. Removal will take place on Monday (15th Nov) to arrive at the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for requiem mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines at all times.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

Predeceased by his parents Patrick & Helena, his sisters Kathy Ryan, Sr Maureen O'Sullivan, Anna Sugrue & his brother Fr Michael O'Sullivan. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours & friends.