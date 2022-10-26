John Murphy
Lissivane West, Milltown & formerly of Oulagh West Glencar & Dollis Hill London
Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4 o' clock to 6.30pm
Funeral arriving Monday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Listry for Requiem Mass at 11 o' clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit UHK
Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Geraldine & Catherine, son John Christopher, son-in-law Sean, brothers
& sisters, 9 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours & many friends
