John Murphy

Lissivane West, Milltown & formerly of Oulagh West Glencar & Dollis Hill London

Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4 o' clock to 6.30pm

Funeral arriving Monday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Listry for Requiem Mass at 11 o' clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit UHK

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Geraldine & Catherine, son John Christopher, son-in-law Sean, brothers

& sisters, 9 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours & many friends