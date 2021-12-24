Advertisement

John Murphy.

Dec 26, 2021
John Murphy, Currans Village, Farranfore.

Removal from his residence at 10.30am, on Tuesday morning arriving to Currans Church for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery.

The Mass will be live streamed on the Killeentierna Churches Facebook Page.

No flowers please.  Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's  Funeral Home, Castleisland.

House strictly private please.

 

