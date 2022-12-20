John Moran, Hazel Grove, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully at St Catherine’s Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Ciss Deeply regretted by his sons Mike and John, daughters Hannah and Margaret, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Friday (Dec 23rd) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West arriving at 8pm.

Requiem Mass for John Moran will take place on Saturday (Dec 24th) at 10am.

Burial afterwards in Calvery Cemetery.

Enquiries to Rieiy’s Undertakers, Newcastle West.