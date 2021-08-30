John Michael O’Sullivan, Tubridhill, Ardfert and formerly of The Cashen, Ballyduff
A private family funeral will take place for John Michael with Requiem Mass on
Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert streamed on churchmedia.tv/camera/stbrendanschurch
Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Beloved husband of Peggy and dear father of Yvonne, Kenneth, Marcus and Caroline and brother of Jim, Donie, D.D (Michael), Ann (O’Connor), Kate (Enright), Liz (Best), Nuala (Costello) and Peig (Bennett).
Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Mike (O’Shea), daughter-in-law Sandra (O’Sullivan), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.
