LONG (Killiney, Co. Dublin, late of Rathmore, Co. Kerry), December 15, 2022 (peacefully) at home with his family at his side, in his 94th year, John, beloved husband of Marie, loving father of Nóra, Deirdre and the late Michael. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, son-in-law Bill, adored grandsons Evan and Óran, his brother Dick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing Monday (December 19) in Quinn’s of Glasthule, from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Removal Tuesday (December 20) to The Church of the Assumption, Dalkey, arriving for 10.00am Funeral Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/dalkey followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis
