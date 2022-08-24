John Leahy, Oakwood, Rock Road, Killarney and formerly of Toureenfineen, Rockchapel, Co, Cork.
Died peacefully, in the loving care of the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K, Tralee, Co. Kerry. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his partner, Liz Tangney, his children Mossie, Derry and Breda and their mother Peggy, his daughters in law Rachel and Noreen and his son in law John J, his brother Mike, sister Jane and brother in law Paddy, nephew Anthony, his eight cherished grandchildren and his many relatives and friends.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies, on Sunday evening from 5-7pm. Funeral cortege for John Leahy will arrive at Listry Parish Church on Monday morning at 11:40am, followed by 12 noon Mass. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Live streamed at www.milltownlistryparish.com. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor funeral director 086-6025457.
