The death has occurred of John Keane, Ballyconnell, Kilflynn, Kerry / Tralee, Kerry
John Keane of Ballyconnell, Kilflynn and formerly Cloughdoon, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 20th October 2023, beloved husband of Bridie, dear father of John, Andrew, Martin & Francis and brother of Peter, Thomas and the late Noel.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at St. Bernard’s Church - Day Chapel, Abbeydorney on Sunday (22nd October) from 4 to 6 pm. Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated in St. Bernard’s Church at 11 am on Monday (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Dialysis Unit, U.H.K. (Friends of U.H.K.), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
