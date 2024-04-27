The death has occurred of
John (Josh) Cusack
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (28th April) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee, on Monday morning at 9.30am where the Requiem Mass for Josh will be celebrated at 10am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society (www.alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Advertisement
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
UHK seeking to recruit senior speech and language therapistsApr 27, 2024 12:10
Saturday local soccer fixtures & resultsApr 27, 2024 10:42
Kingdom seniors home to Cork today; 2 other Kerry sides line out this afternoonApr 27, 2024 10:39
Home advantage for Kerry today in Munster semi-finalApr 27, 2024 10:41
Kerry at Cork Harlequins todayApr 27, 2024 10:39