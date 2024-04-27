Advertisement

John (Josh) Cusack

The death has occurred of

Blennerville & Oakpark Road, Tralee, Kerry

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (28th April) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee, on Monday morning at 9.30am where the Requiem Mass for Josh will be celebrated at 10am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society (www.alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

Rest in Peace.

