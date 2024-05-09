Advertisement
Sport

Thursday GAA Results and Fixtures

May 9, 2024 10:20 By radiokerrysport
Thursday GAA Results and Fixtures
Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 2A,
Causeway 2-20 Rathmore 0-9
St Brendan's 4-18 Tralee Parnells 2-10

Division 2B,
Ladys Walk 2-15 St Brendan's 1-14

----------------------
Minor Football League Division 8
Strand Road (Kerins O Rahillys), (Keanes Supervale Minor Final),
Listowel Emmets V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/8 (Cup)
Venue: Jack Walsh Park (Asdee),
(Semi-Final), Beale V Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pats 19:00,

LGFA
U14 County League
Annascaul/Castlegregory 6-09 -v- Kerins O'Rahillys 2-04

Minor County League
Finuge/St Senans 2-10 -v- Daingean Uí Chúis 4-10

==================================
North Kerry Ladies Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16
Division 2
Austin’ Stacks v Listowel Emmett’s Thursday 9th May @ 7-30pm

