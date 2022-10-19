John Joseph Collins of Tonevane, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Harrow, U.K.,
Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated on Saturday 22nd October at 10:00 a.m. in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee. Private cremation will follow.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Beloved son of the late Michael & Marie and dear brother of Anne (Pearson) and Patrick, (both in Australia).
Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephew, nieces, cousins and many friends.
