John (Johnny) Murphy

Doora, Glencar, Co. Kerry.

Reposing in Brennan’s Funeral Home this Sunday from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem mass for Johnny Murphy will take place on Monday at 11am in St. Stephens Church, Glencar with burial afterwards in Incheroo Cemetery.

Enquiries to Brennan's Undertaker's Glenbeigh