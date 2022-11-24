Advertisement

John (Johnny) Murphy

Nov 26, 2022 08:11 By receptionradiokerry
John (Johnny) Murphy

John (Johnny) Murphy

Doora, Glencar, Co. Kerry.

Reposing in Brennan’s Funeral Home this Sunday from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem mass for Johnny Murphy will take place on Monday at 11am in St. Stephens Church, Glencar with burial afterwards in Incheroo Cemetery.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Brennan's Undertaker's Glenbeigh

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus