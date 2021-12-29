John Joe (Jack Den) O’ Connor, late of Kiskeam Village and formerly of Knocknenaugh Kiskeam.

Reposing at the Church of the Sacred Heart Kiskeam on Friday evening from 4pm to 6pm.

Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kiskeam cemetery.

John Joes Funeral Mass will be live streamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/kiskeam.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Josephs Day Care Centre Rathmore.

Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Kiskeam 02976605

Passed away peacefully on 30th of December 2021. in the tender loving care of the staff of Araglen House Nursing Home Boherbue surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brothers Tim Joe, Denis and Christy and sisters Beatrice and Sheila. Beloved husband of Hannah Mary (McCarthy) and devoted father to Eileen (McAuliffe), Margaret (O’ Leary), John F. and Frank. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, 9 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and partner Jude, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and his large circle of friends.

Advertisement

May He Rest in Peace.