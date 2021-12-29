John Joe (Jack Den) O’ Connor, late of Kiskeam Village and formerly of Knocknenaugh Kiskeam.
Reposing at the Church of the Sacred Heart Kiskeam on Friday evening from 4pm to 6pm.
Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kiskeam cemetery.
John Joes Funeral Mass will be live streamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/kiskeam.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Josephs Day Care Centre Rathmore.
Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Kiskeam 02976605
Passed away peacefully on 30th of December 2021. in the tender loving care of the staff of Araglen House Nursing Home Boherbue surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brothers Tim Joe, Denis and Christy and sisters Beatrice and Sheila. Beloved husband of Hannah Mary (McCarthy) and devoted father to Eileen (McAuliffe), Margaret (O’ Leary), John F. and Frank. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, 9 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and partner Jude, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and his large circle of friends.
May He Rest in Peace.
Recommended
North Kerry winfarm protest group to meet on Stacks Mountain windfarm grantDec 29, 2021 17:12
Five convictions for illegal dumping in Kerry this yearDec 29, 2021 17:12
State papers reveal origins of President Clinton's visit to BallybunionDec 30, 2021 12:12
€500,000 Euromillions Plus prize won in KerryDec 29, 2021 13:12
Tralee shop where €500k lottery ticket was sold is revealedDec 30, 2021 13:12