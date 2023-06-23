John Joe Dwyer, Laharn, Castlemaine, passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of his family.

Predeceased by his brother Michael.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Kitty, daughters & son; Stephanie, Karen, Patrick, Marie, Helen & Noreen, son-in-law, daughter-in-law & partners, his dearly loved grandchildren & great-grandchildren, sister Kitty (O'Dowd), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Monday evening (June 26th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving to Kiltallagh Church Tuesday morning (June 27th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE