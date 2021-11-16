John (Jackie) O' Reilly Garrymore Bonane Kenmare, Listry Killarney, Cahersiveen and Valentia.

Reposing at O' Connors Funeral Home Kenmare on Friday evening (Nov 19th) from 7pm to 8pm for family and close friends.

Arriving at Fiachna's Church Bonane on Saturday morning (Nov 20th) for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Fiachna's Cemetery Bonane