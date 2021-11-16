John (Jackie) O' Reilly Garrymore Bonane Kenmare, Listry Killarney, Cahersiveen and Valentia.
Reposing at O' Connors Funeral Home Kenmare on Friday evening (Nov 19th) from 7pm to 8pm for family and close friends.
Arriving at Fiachna's Church Bonane on Saturday morning (Nov 20th) for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Fiachna's Cemetery Bonane
Advertisement
Recommended
Killarney successful in bid to host major German travel conferenceNov 16, 2021 17:11
Council identifying locations where suicide is known to happenNov 17, 2021 13:11
Company headed up by Denis Brosnan planning €100 million sales boostNov 17, 2021 13:11
Call for council to urgently deal with N69 accident blackspotNov 17, 2021 13:11