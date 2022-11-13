John (Jack) Cahill, High Road, Mountcollins, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and 33, Beechwood Avenue, Newcastle West, formerly of Dairygold.
John (Jack) Cahill passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 13th 2022 at his home. Remembered with love by his family, his sister Elizabeth (Stack), brothers Mikie, Ger and Pat, his sisters-in-law Ann, Lilian and Nora, his brother-in-law Michael, his nieces and nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday, November 17th from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.
Funeral cortege will arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins on Friday at 10.45 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on mycondolences.ie Please click on this link
Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
