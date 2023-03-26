John Horgan, Rathronan, Athea, Co. Limerick and late of 41 Charles Street, Listowel and 125 Silverlawn, Navan, Co. Meath.

John passed away peacefully on Sunday 26th of March 2023, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Pre deceased by his loving wife Doris, parents Patrick & Elizabeth and brother Pat.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family – children Ciara, Niall, Donna, Katie, Patrick and Amy, 17 Grandchildren, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, his sisters Kathleen, Margaret & Lily, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews , nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

House restricted to family and close friends only on Monday Please.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Tuesday (28th March) from 5.30pm to 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea (29th March). Burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.