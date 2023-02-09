John Hayes

Tiduff, Ballyheigue and formerly of Fenit, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 5.00 to 6.00PM. Funeral arriving to Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Tuesday at 12.40PM for Requiem Mass at 1.00PM followed by burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Ardfert.

John’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link iTech Media | Live Streaming Platform (churchmedia.tv)

Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee

Advertisement

Sadly missed by his family, friends and loved ones