John G. Carmody of New Jersey/New York & formerly of Meen Listowel Co Kerry passed away peacefully on April 20, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was born in Meen, Listowel , Co Kerry on May 10, 1941 to the late Nora and John Carmody.

John's greatest happiness was his deep love and devotion to his wife and family. He was passionate about golf, sports, travel, animals, and all things Irish. He will be remembered for his joy of life, his infectious laugh, his smiling Irish eyes, and his sincere kindness and generosity.

John is survived by his wife Anne and his children, Ann, Bernice and John. Also, his son-in-law Travis King and his daughter-in-law Rachel Carmody. And his 5 grandchildren, the lights of his life, Victoria, Isabella and Michael Pagan and Maeve and John Carmody. He is pre-deceased by his son-in-law John Pagan Jr. and his brother, Patrick Carmody.

To honor his life, friends and family will gather on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 10am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York. Interment to immediately follow the service.

