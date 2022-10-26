John Flaherty of the Village, Abbeydorney and formerly Fahavane, Kilflynn, Co. Kerry

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (30th) from 6 to 7.30 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on churchmedia.tv). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney.

Beloved husband of the late Eileen and dear father of Tim & Mary (Ryan- Bruff).

Sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Bebe, son-in-law Jack, Tim’s partner Helena, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.