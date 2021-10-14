Oct 16, 2021 13:10

late of Doon Rd. Ballybunion and Moyross, Limerick Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, Oct. 18th in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion at 2.00pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Ennis Rd Care facility, Ennis Rd. Limerick Family Information: The death has occurred of John Falvey, late of Doon Rd., Ballybunion and Moyross, Limerick. John died peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Ennis Rd. Care Facility, Limerick.