John Drury, 4 Marian Park, Ballyheigue passed away peacefully on the 11th May 2023. Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home V92 WTK8, Ballyheigue on Friday 12th May from 5pm-7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday 13th May at 4pm in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Ballyheigue. MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Predeceased by his loving wife Eileen and daughters Marian and Ann Marie, his son-in-law Steve, his brother Noel and sisters Mary and Nuala. Lovingly missed by his daughters Noreen O' Reilly, Helen Fitzgerald and Sandra Medrano, his brother Denis, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. The mass will be livestreamed on www/dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue
