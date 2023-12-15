John Chambers, Camp, Tralee. On 14th December 2023, beloved husband, father and grandfather John Chambers passed away after a short fight with cancer at the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry. Survived by his wife Bridget (Dolly), children Elizabeth (Liz), Tara, Declan and John P (JP). Pre-deceased by his cherished grandchild Kayla (KJ). John will be deeply missed by his daughters-in-law Mary and Muireann, sons-in-law Alan and Mike, his much loved grandchildren, Harry, James, Luke, Zara, Ethan, Clara, Cillian, and Emily. John will also be fondly remembered by his sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family members, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at The Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday, 15th December 2023, from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. Mary's Church, Camp on Saturday morning, 16th December, at 10.45 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 11.00 am (live streamed on https://www.hogansfuneralhome.com). Interment afterwards in Camp New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or (https://www.kerryhospice.com/how-you-can-help).

Enquiries to John O'Rahily at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.