John C Burke, Woodlawn Road, Killarney and late of Sandville, Powells Road, Castleisland.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30am in St Mary's cathedral. Burial afterwards in Killeentierna Cemetery, Currow.

Family Information: Suddenly but peacefully at his home in the company of his family, John C., beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Nicholas, Edmond and Sheila. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Michael O'Connor, daughter-in-law Noreen, his grandchildren Shane, Aaron, David, Emma, Mark, Sarah and Seán, brothers Ned (USA), Pat (Castleisland), Anne Spillane (Cork) and the late Hannah Mai Rogers (Cavan), sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"