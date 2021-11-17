Joan Moloney née O’Connor

Joan Moloney (nee O’Connor), Fealesbridge, Kilmanihan West, Brosna.

Joan passed away peacefully at her home, following an illness bravely borne, on Thursday, November 18th 2021. Joan, mother of the late John, is very sadly missed by her loving husband Donie, daughters Lila and Siobhán, son Pat, sons-in-law Denis and Jim, cherished grandchildren Séamus and Ray, sisters-in-law Josephine and Mai, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale. Family and friends welcome to visit on Friday from 7.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Saturday at 11.00 a.m to St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on St Carthage's Church, Brosna Facebook page.

Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

House private please.