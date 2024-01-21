Joan Lawlor, of Farnes , Castlemaine
Reposing Monday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.30 - 7pm
Funeral arriving to St. Gobnait's Church Keel on Tuesday morning where the Requiem Mass for Joan Lawlor will be celebrated at 12 noon .
Advertisement
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
Recommended
Australian Open reviewJan 21, 2024 14:24
South Kerry residential care centre not-compliant across five areas of the Health ActJan 21, 2024 13:26
Almost 80% of one-off houses planning applications granted since implementation of new Kerry County Development PlanJan 21, 2024 13:24
Kerry warnings as Storm Isha hitsJan 21, 2024 13:22
Kerry named best Irish holiday destinationJan 21, 2024 11:24