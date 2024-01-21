Joan Lawlor, of Farnes , Castlemaine

Reposing Monday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.30 - 7pm

Funeral arriving to St. Gobnait's Church Keel on Tuesday morning where the Requiem Mass for Joan Lawlor will be celebrated at 12 noon .

Advertisement

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv