Joan Griffin née Hickey Ballyplymoth Cordal Castleisland
Reposing at her residence on Thursday evening from 3pm to 4.30pm for family, neighbours and close friends. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in Cordal Church followed by private cremation
Advertisement
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Kerry Hospice c/o Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland
Recommended
Council identifying locations where suicide is known to happenNov 17, 2021 13:11
Killarney successful in bid to host major German travel conferenceNov 16, 2021 17:11
Company headed up by Denis Brosnan planning €100 million sales boostNov 17, 2021 13:11
Three areas in Kerry awarded a Green FlagNov 17, 2021 08:11
Call for council to urgently deal with N69 accident blackspotNov 17, 2021 13:11