Joan Griffin née Hickey Ballyplymoth Cordal Castleisland

Reposing at her residence on Thursday evening from 3pm to 4.30pm for family, neighbours and close friends. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in Cordal Church followed by private cremation

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Kerry Hospice c/o Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland