Advertisement

Joan Finnegan (Née Cronin)

Nov 11, 2021 15:11 By receptionradiokerry
Joan Finnegan (Née Cronin)

Joan Finnegan (Née Cronin)

Scrahanagullane, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore

Reposing at O' Keeffes Funeral Home Rathmore on Friday 12th Nov from 6 to 8 p.m

Requiem Mass on Saturday Morning Nov 13th at 11:30am in St. Josephs Church Rathmore and burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Joan's Requiem Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie

S Joan's Funeral Cortege will leave her home on Saturday morning at 10:50a.m for her requiem mass in St Josephs church Rathmore

House Strictly Private Please.

Family flowers only please.

Advertisement

Ar dheis dé go raibh a h-anam.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus