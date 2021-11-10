Joan Finnegan (Née Cronin)

Scrahanagullane, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore

Reposing at O' Keeffes Funeral Home Rathmore on Friday 12th Nov from 6 to 8 p.m

Requiem Mass on Saturday Morning Nov 13th at 11:30am in St. Josephs Church Rathmore and burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Joan's Requiem Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie

S Joan's Funeral Cortege will leave her home on Saturday morning at 10:50a.m for her requiem mass in St Josephs church Rathmore

House Strictly Private Please.

Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a h-anam.