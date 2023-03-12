Joan Enright, Tower Drive, Ballyduff and formerly of The Cashen, Ballyduff and New York; (peacefully) at Tralee Community Hospital, 12th March, 2023. Predeceased by her parents Hanna and Jack, nephew Kevin and niece Emir. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her sisters Margaret, Merci and Helen, brothers Buddy, Eds and Tom, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 am followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.
