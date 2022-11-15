Joan Dillane née Lynch, Ballyferriter and Listellick, Tralee.
On the 15th of November 2022 at University Hospital Kerry, Joan. Predeceased by her son Willie and husband Michael. Sadly missed by her son Micheál, daughters Mary, Kay, Jo, Eileen and Margaret, grandsons, granddaughters, sons in law, daughter in law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Thursday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Remains to arrive Ballyferriter Church on Friday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-vincents followed by interment in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
