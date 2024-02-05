Jo (Johanna) Corkery, Shinnagh, Rathmore, Co. Kerry and formerly of London UK
Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, on Tuesday 6th February from 6pm to 7pm, and removal afterwards to St. Joseph's Church Rathmore. Requiem Mass for Jo will be in St. Joseph's Church Rathmore, on Wednesday, 7th February, at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery Millstreet. Jo's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.
May Jo's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Family Information: Beloved wife of the late Ted, will be sadly missed by her loving family sons Philip and Stephen, daughter-in-law Sammie, grandchildren Charlotte, Ethan and Shannon, sisters June and Irene, sisters-in-law Maureen Corkery and Eily Buckley, brothers-in-law Chris Piper and Les Self. She was blessed with many wonderful relatives, neighbours and friends including John and Denise Buckley, Nora Stanley, Dan and Maureen Buckley, John O' Neill and the staff at Rathmore Daycare Centre.
