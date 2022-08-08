Jimmy (James) Lynch of Barrow East, Ardfert and formerly Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee, died tragically on 8th August 2022, beloved husband of Jacqueline (nee Costello), adored father of Rachel & Conor and dearest son of Ned and the late Chrissie.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers John, Edward & Brendan, sisters Eileen & Christine, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Friday morning at 12.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Jimmy will be celebrated at 1 pm (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/churchill). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Irish Community Air Ambulance (www.communityairambulance.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.