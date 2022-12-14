Jerry O'Sullivan, Dooneen, Castleisland.

Peacefully on December 14th 2022 in the presence of his loving family in the excellent care of the staff at the Riverside Nursing Home Abbeydorney .Predeceased by his parents Michael and Bridie O'Sullivan and his sisters Kathleen Griffin and Ann Leane . Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brothers Mikey Joe and John ,sister-in-law Gabe , brother-in-law Timmy Leane , nephews, nieces, grandnephews grandnieces ,his many cousins ,neighbours and a large circle of friends . May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm . The funeral cortége will depart the funeral home on Saturday morning at 10.30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland