Jerry O'Leary, Gloundaeigh, Currow. Died 20/02/2024, peacefully, surrounded by his family in University Hospital Kerry.
Predeceased by his brother Pat. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, children Tadhg, Catherine, Helen and Padraig, grandchildren, nieces and nephew, sister-in-law Bunty, daughters-in-law, Jill and Merche, sons-in-law John and Mike, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Killeentierna Parish Centre, Currow (Eircode V93 P863), on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at the Church of Immaculate Conception, Currow on Friday morning for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna.
House Private Please
Mass will be live streamed on churchservices.tv/coticcurrow
Enquiries to Sheehan Undertakers, Farranfore.
