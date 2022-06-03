Jerry O'Donoghue, Castlewood House, Lissivigeen, Killarney and late of White Villa Farm, Lissivigeen, Killarney.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00 pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Jerry will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Family Information:- Peacefully at Cork University Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and loving father of Jer and Jamie. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughters-in-law Caragh and Éilise, his brothers and sisters Maureen, Seán, Teddy, Sheila and Evelyn (Murphy), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"